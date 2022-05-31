Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,197. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

