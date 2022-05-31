Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report $446.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.40 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $344.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 3,635,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

