Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Veritone also posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

VERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $187,055. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veritone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Veritone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,996. Veritone has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $282.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.