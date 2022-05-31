Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 23,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,942. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

