Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Garmin reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

GRMN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88. Garmin has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.