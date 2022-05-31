Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $114.80 and a twelve month high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.