Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Diana Shipping reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 89.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 76,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.48%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

