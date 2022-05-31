Zacks: Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 868,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

