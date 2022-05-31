Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

HALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 37,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

