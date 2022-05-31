Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.72). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $238,005.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,556 shares of company stock worth $11,920,635 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,650. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

