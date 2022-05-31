Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.08.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.28. 7,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,152. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.