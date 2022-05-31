Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post -$1.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will announce ($1.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.28). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 104,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,478. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,072,000 after buying an additional 276,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 236.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

