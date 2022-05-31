Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

