Zacks Investment Research Lowers IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $1.99 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

