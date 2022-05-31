Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.84.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Vipshop by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

