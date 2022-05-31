Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

CHUY stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

