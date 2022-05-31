ZBG Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $3.00 million and $98,963.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

