ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.

ZIMV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ZIMV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

In other ZimVie news, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,601.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

