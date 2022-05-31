Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.60.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

