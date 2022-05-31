Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $194.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $405.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

