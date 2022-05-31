Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 69,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

