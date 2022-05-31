Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

