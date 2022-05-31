Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 24,254 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,544,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,420,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,981,000 after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.46 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $474.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

