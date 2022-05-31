Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynex also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 909,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,630. Zynex has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

