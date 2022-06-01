$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 17,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

