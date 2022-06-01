$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
