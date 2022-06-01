$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

