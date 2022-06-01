$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CHS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 81,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.32. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

