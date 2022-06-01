-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.

AIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

AIP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Arteris has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,308.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,872 shares of company stock valued at $273,305.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 6.6% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 778,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 61.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arteris by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

