-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

