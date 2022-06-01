-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Tufin Software Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUFN. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,903,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,742. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

