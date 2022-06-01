-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,238 shares of company stock worth $4,902,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BigCommerce by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BIGC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 1,370,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,647. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

