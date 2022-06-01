-$0.24 EPS Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. View reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover View.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of View by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 556,455 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in View in the third quarter worth $271,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of View by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in View by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 643,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in View by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 694,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,884. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. View has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

