-$0.24 EPS Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. View reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover View.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 694,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,884. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. View has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
