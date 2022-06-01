$0.45 EPS Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GFS stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 101,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

