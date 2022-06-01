-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,575. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $326.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

