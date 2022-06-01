-$1.08 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.03). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.