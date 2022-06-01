$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

