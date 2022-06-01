10,380 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after acquiring an additional 397,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,015,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 406,118 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

