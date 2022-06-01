10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $25,541,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

