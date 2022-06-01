11,526 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,130,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,405,000 after acquiring an additional 926,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

