$12.62 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.68 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 million to $52.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $61.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

