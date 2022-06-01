$12.62 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) will report sales of $12.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.68 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 million to $52.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $61.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.