1,234 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

