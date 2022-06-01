$13.11 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.88 million and the lowest is $10.77 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 624.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $67.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.61 million to $81.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $116.36 million to $271.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $23,746,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

