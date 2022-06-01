1,341 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $12,839,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 194,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.