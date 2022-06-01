1,448 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.
Amgen Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
