1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,721. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

