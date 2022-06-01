1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 9,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,721. The firm has a market cap of $208.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

