$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

WAB traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

