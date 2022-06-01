$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
