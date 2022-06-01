$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

