$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $450.39 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $333.44 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

