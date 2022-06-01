$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Intuit posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,210. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.